The Reds are concerned enough about Winker's shoulder soreness that he might need to go on the DL, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "I'm concerned about it," Reds president of baseball operations Dick Williams said. "We want to dig into it and make sure we have a really good handle for what it is. I could see us taking the conservative approach because his long-term health is really important to us."

Initially this was considered a day-to-day injury, but the Reds' concern has heightened. If he doesn't show improvement in the next day or two, the DL trip is likely.