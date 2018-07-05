Winker went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI in Wednesday's win over the White Sox.

Winker provided a game-tying, two-run single in the fourth inning and then later came around to score in the frame as Cincinnati went ahead to stay. The 24-year-old had a productive June, slashing .308/.432/.513 in the month, and is following that up with a strong start to July as well. In four games in the month, he's hitting .556 (5-for-9) with two doubles, two walks, three RBI and three runs scored.