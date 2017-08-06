Winker will bat seventh and man right field Sunday against the Cardinals, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Winker had previously occupied the two hole in each of his five starts prior to being recalled from Triple-A Louisville earlier in the week, but he'll likely have to settle for a spot in the bottom third of the order going forward following the activation of Zack Cozart (quadriceps) on Sunday. While the move down in the lineup may hurt Winker's run-scoring and run-producing opportunities, the fact that he's merely playing regularly is likely enough to make him worth keeping active in NL-only formats, and deeper mixed settings. Winker has gone 5-for-20 with a pair of home runs since returning from the minors.