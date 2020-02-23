Play

Winker exited Sunday's Cactus League game against the White Sox after being hit by a pitch on the left wrist during the first inning, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Winker was immediately replaced by a pinch runner, though he indicated he was fine after exiting the contest. Regardless, it's worth keeping an eye on his availability in the coming days with spring training just getting started this weekend.

