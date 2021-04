Manager David Bell said Winker was removed from Saturday's win over the Cardinals because the outfielder "wasn't feeling great," C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

The 27-year-old went 1-for-4 with one run before being replaced by Nick Senzel to open the sixth inning. It doesn't appear to be a serious concern, so Winker may not miss time and should be considered day-to-day.