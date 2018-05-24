Winker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Pirates.

The 24-year-old's shot to left-center field proved to be the difference in the Reds' 5-4 win. It was the first home run of the season for Winker after he hit seven homers in just 121 at-bats last year. There's probably more power to come, but Winker's not hitting for a high average nor is he playing everyday, making him tough to deploy in shallower mixed leagues.

