Reds' Jesse Winker: Finally connects for first homer
Winker went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Pirates.
The 24-year-old's shot to left-center field proved to be the difference in the Reds' 5-4 win. It was the first home run of the season for Winker after he hit seven homers in just 121 at-bats last year. There's probably more power to come, but Winker's not hitting for a high average nor is he playing everyday, making him tough to deploy in shallower mixed leagues.
