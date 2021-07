Winker is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Kansas City, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Winker will get a chance to reset after going hitless across his last 14 at-bats. Aristides Aquino, Shogo Akiyama and Tyler Naquin will align the Reds' outfield from left to right as Nick Castellanos serves as the DH.