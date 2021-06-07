Winker went 3-for-4 with three home runs, six total RBI and a walk in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

Winker had one of the best offensive showings of the year, as he took the Cardinals pitching staff deep three times while also reaching base through a walk. The slugging outfielder socked a two-run shot in the top of the first, added a three-run bomb in the second -- both off John Gant -- and delivered the game-winning run with a solo shot in the ninth off reliever Alex Reyes. As a result, Winker became the first player in franchise history to record multiple three-homer games in a single season and he leads the National League in dingers with 17. The 27-year-old outfielder is now hitting .350/.412/.665 with 17 homers and 37 RBI.