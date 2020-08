Winker went 3-for-3 with a walk, two home runs and three RBI in a 6-1 win over the Brewers during the first game of Thursday's doubleheader.

The 27-year-old had been in a bit of a slump, going 3-for-21 with zero RBI over his prior six games, but Winker's bat snapped back to life in impressive fashion in Thursday's matinee. On the season he's now hitting .325 with eight homers, but only 13 RBI, through 29 contests.