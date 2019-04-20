Winker will sit Saturday against lefty Eric Lauer and the Padres.

After finding himself on the bench for two of the Reds' first three contest, Winker started 14 of the next 16. He hasn't been as advertised at the plate, however, hitting just .169, though he does have a surprising five homers, just two shy of his career high already. Matt Kemp starts at left field in San Diego.

