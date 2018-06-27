Winker is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Atlanta is bringing southpaw Sean Newcomb to the hill, so the lefty-hitting Winker will take a seat, clearing a spot in the lineup for Adam Duvall. Winker is hitting just .188 against lefties this season, though he has reached base at a .350 clip in those matchups.

