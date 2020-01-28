Play

Winker (neck) could face significant competition for playing time this season, following the Reds signing both Nick Castellanos and Shogo Akiyama.

Right now Winker has to both prove that he's healthy and then beat out Akiyama or Nick Senzel for playing time, not to mention Aristides Aquino. At best, a platoon role seems most likely absent a trade and/or an injury.

