Winker (shoulder) is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Cardinals, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Winker has been day-to-day with shoulder soreness, and he'll miss his second straight game. The issue doesn't appear to be too serious, so the Reds are likely holding him out as a precaution. Adam Duvall will draw the start in left field with Winker riding the pine.

More News
Our Latest Stories