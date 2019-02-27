Winker played in his first spring training game Tuesday, going 0-for-2 against the Giants.

The results aren't what matters for now -- it was just good that Winker was able to play. "He was really happy to be out there," manager David Bell said to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. "He's worked so hard to get out there, and he said it just felt great. It was great to see him."

