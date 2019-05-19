Winker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 4-0 victory against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Overall, the 25-year-old has produced strong power numbers, but this was his first extra-base hit since May 5. Winker hasn't recorded multiple hits in the last 10 games, and since then, his average has dropped 22 points. Winker is hitting .221 with 10 home runs, 16 RBI and 22 runs in 140 at-bats this season.