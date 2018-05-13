Winker is out of the lineup Sunday against the Dodgers.

Winker will be the odd man out Sunday in the Reds' four-man outfield carousel, with the fact that the Dodgers are starting a left-handed pitcher in Rich Hill likely factoring heavily into interim manager Jim Riggleman's lineup decision. The 24-year-old is hitting .190/.346/.238 (75 wRC+) against southpaws this season.