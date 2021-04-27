Winker went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer annd two runs scored in Monday's 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

Winker was quiet most of the game but came through when it mattered most. He led off the 10th inning by connecting with a sinker that was up and away in the zone and driving it to the opposite field for a two-run homer to give the Reds a 5-3 lead. It was his second long ball in as many days and his fourth in the last five games. The 27-year-old has been one of the hottest hitters in baseball and is slashing .382/.432/.691 with five home runs, 13 RBI and 14 runs scored over 17 games to begin the year. He should continue to see consistent playing time despite the Reds having a crowded outfield group.