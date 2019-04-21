Winker hit a pinch-hit home run in a 4-2 victory over the Padres on Saturday.

The 25-year-old didn't start Saturday because the Padres were sending left-hander Eric Lauer to the mound. Winker took advantage of his one at-bat against Matt Wisler, though, as he led off the seventh inning with a bomb. Winker is hitting .183 but has six home runs and 10 RBI in 60 at-bats this season.

