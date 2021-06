Winker went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Rockies.

Winker made his presence felt on the scoresheet in the bottom of the seventh inning, as he plated home both Kyle Farmer and Shogo Akiyama with a ground ball to center. He now has 12 doubles on the year to go along with 17 homers, 39 RBI and a .344 average.