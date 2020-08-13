Winker went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Royals.

With multiple hits in five of his last six games, Winker has raised average nearly 200 points to .333. He's 11-for-his-last-17 and has five extra-base hits in that span, including his first three homers of 2020. It's also worth noting that Winker has started against each of the last three lefties the Reds have faced, so it seems he's finally getting a chance to establish himself as an everyday player.