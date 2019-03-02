Winker hit the second pitch of Friday's spring training game out of the park for his second homer of the spring. Before the game, he mentioned how his shoulder felt stronger, and how he was able to lift the ball with authority, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Winker is part of the Reds' leadoff picture, depending on who makes the team (don't worry, he's making the team - just a question of whether Nick Senzel will also be there) and is in the lineup on a given night. Scott Schebler is also an option. "It's just depending on how our roster shapes up," manager David Bell said. "Getting on base is important factor for a leadoff hitter. Those are two guys who can do that."