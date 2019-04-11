Winker went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run Wednesday against the Marlins.

Winker delivered the game-winning run with his second homer of the season in the eighth inning. He's gotten starts in each of the two games that Yasiel Puig has been suspended and gone yard in both after starting the season in a prolonged slump. Despite the promising recent performance, he'll likely end up back in an outfield rotation, splitting time with Matt Kemp and Scott Schebler now that Puig is eligible to return to the lineup.

