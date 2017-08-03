Winker went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

After managing only five homers in 191 games with Triple-A Louisville over the last two seasons, Winker's now left the yard in back-to-back games with the Reds. The 23-year-old had shown modest power in the lower levels of the minors along with strong contact and plate discipline skills, but in all likelihood his line-drive swing won't produce too many more long balls in 2017.