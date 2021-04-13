Winker went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Monday's 3-0 win over the Giants.

Winker made his return to the lineup Monday after being held out the last two games following an early departure Friday with calf cramps. The 27-year-old launched a two-run homer to straightaway center in the third to get things rolling for the Reds, as the offense didn't need to do much after the Giants got blanked. Winker has had a scorching start to the season, as he's 8-for-16 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI and five runs scored. The Reds have a bit of a crowded outfield with Winker, Tyler Naquin, Nick Senzel and Nick Castellanos all readily available so it may be tough for Winker to find consistent playing time with all four outfielders hitting the ball well to begin the year.