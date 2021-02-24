Reds manager David Bell said that Winker worked "really hard" over the offseason to improve his defense and has increased his speed, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.. "I don't know how he did that," Bell said. "Every extra step is a big deal."

Without the DH in the NL, Winker's defensive ability takes on a greater sense of urgency. The Reds already have a defensive liability in right field in Nick Castellanos, and Winker previously has been rated poorly as a defender. The team would prefer not to be below average in both corners, and a lack of improvement could lead to either Winker or Castellanos being replaced in the late innings frequently.