Reds' Jesse Winker: Jockeying for leadoff role
Manager Bryan Price said that Winker is a leadoff possibility when he's on the lineup card, John Fay of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Earlier this week, Price said that the club views Winker as a "major-league ready player" and that they plan to use a four-man rotation in the outfield this season. He also stated that Billy Hamilton is the leadoff man "right now" which implies that Winker will see time at the top of the order only when Hamilton is out of the lineup. A lot can change over the course of spring camp, as this may be a situation to monitor heading into Opening Day.
