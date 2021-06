Winker went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's loss to the Padres.

Winker didn't do much offensively but was responsible for one of the Reds' runs, as he plated Kyle Farmer home with an RBI single in the top of the third inning. The slugging outfielder has hit safely in six straight games, a span in which he's racked up three doubles, four RBI, one run scored and a 2:2 BB:K.