Winker was put on the 10-day disabled list retroactive to Tuesday due to a shoulder injury, Bobby Nightengale of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds officially diagnosed Winker with right shoulder subluxation and called up Mason Williams to take his place on the active roster. Winker has remained on the bench since suffering the injury during Monday's game against the Cardinals. The club failed to specify a timetable for his return, though he will be eligible to come off the DL on Aug. 3.