Reds' Jesse Winker: Lands on DL
Winker was placed on the disabled list Friday with a strained left hip flexor.
At this point in time, there's yet to be any information regarding the severity of Winker's injury. Although he's only played in 30 games with the big club, Winker has been effective when in the lineup this season. Over said outings he's put together a .297/.402/.500 line and mashed four home runs. In a corresponding move, Phillip Ervin was recalled from Triple-A Louisville.
