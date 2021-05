Winker went 2-for-5 with a home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's loss to the Brewers.

Winker has gone deep in three straight games and in four of his last six contests, racking up five homers -- out of nine hits -- during that stretch. The slugging outfielder now has 13 homers on the season and is just three shy of tying his career-best mark of 16, established during the 2019 season.