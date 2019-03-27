Winker will lead off on Opening Day against the Pirates, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Winker certainly doesn't have the speed of a traditional leadoff man, but he has the on-base skills that fit the modern requirements for the spot, posting a career on-base percentage of .397 through 136 games. He'll be followed by a trio of quality power bats in Joey Votto, Yasiel Puig and Eugenio Suarez, so he could be in line for plenty of runs in the Reds' hitter-friendly home park.