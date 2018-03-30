Reds' Jesse Winker: Leading off on Opening Day
Winker is leading off and playing left field for the Reds' opener against the Nationals on Friday.
Winker led off eight times for the Reds last season. He doesn't possess much speed, but his .375 on-base percentage in 47 games for the Reds last season is ideal for a table-setter. It's a far better number than the .299 figure that the Reds' primary leadoff man, Billy Hamilton, posted last year. The Reds may rotate four outfielders (Winker, Hamilton, Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler) through three spots, so Winker may not play every day, but if he gets on base, expect him to stick in the leadoff role.
More News
-
Reds' Jesse Winker: Continues dynamite spring with three-hit day•
-
Reds' Jesse Winker: Jockeying for leadoff role•
-
Reds' Jesse Winker: Four-man outfield rotation for Reds?•
-
Reds' Jesse Winker: Out Friday•
-
Reds' Jesse Winker: Slugs sixth home run in Saturday victory•
-
Reds' Jesse Winker: Pops fifth homer Wednesday•
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...
-
Holland a top-10 closer for Cardinals
Greg Holland has a job again, and Scott White says that's a great thing for Fantasy Baseba...
-
Perez replacement options
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!