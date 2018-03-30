Winker is leading off and playing left field for the Reds' opener against the Nationals on Friday.

Winker led off eight times for the Reds last season. He doesn't possess much speed, but his .375 on-base percentage in 47 games for the Reds last season is ideal for a table-setter. It's a far better number than the .299 figure that the Reds' primary leadoff man, Billy Hamilton, posted last year. The Reds may rotate four outfielders (Winker, Hamilton, Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler) through three spots, so Winker may not play every day, but if he gets on base, expect him to stick in the leadoff role.