Winker is starting in left field Wednesday and batting leadoff against the Rockies.

Despite recent statements from interim manager Jim Riggleman that the Reds' four-man outfield rotation was ending, with Winker as the odd man out, Winker has now started the last three games and four of the last five. He continues to get on base at a decent clip (.352 OBP), albeit without any palpable power (.317 SLG).

