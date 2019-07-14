Winker left Sunday's game against the Rockies in the middle of an at-bat after appearing to suffer an oblique or ribcage injury.

Winker was taken out during a 2-2 count and replaced by Sonny Gray as a sacrificial lamb for the remainder of the at-bat. Jose Peraza, who had pinch-hit earlier in the inning, took his place in the field.

