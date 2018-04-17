Reds' Jesse Winker: Makes pinch-hit appearance
Winker (shoulder) made a pinch-hit appearance against the Brewers on Monday, drawing a walk in the eighth inning.
Winker has now missed four consecutive starts with a sore right shoulder and his status for Tuesday is uncertain, but the Reds' willingness to use him off the bench suggests he is not in imminent danger of landing on the DL. The 24-year-old hasn't done much of note so far this season, but he is getting on base at a .413 clip, so he should continue to see starts atop the order against right-handed pitching.
