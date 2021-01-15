Winker and the Reds avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $3.15 million contract Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Winker took a step forward at the plate in 2020, though it's perhaps more accurate to say he took two steps forward and one step back. He was suddenly no longer a contact hitter, as his 25.1 percent strikeout rate was nearly 10 points worse than the 15.2 percent mark he managed over his first three seasons, but he more than made up for it with a big jump in power. His .289 ISO smashed his .181 mark through his first three campaigns, leading to 12 homers in just 54 games and an overall .255/.388/.544 slash line.