Winker has failed to record a hit in his 13 spring at-bats, but manager David Bell isn't concerned Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

When asked if there was concern over Winker's struggles this spring, Bell stated, "No, I'm not. I'm not at all. I wish I had a better way to explain why Spring Training results -- I don't look too much into them." While Bell has previously said he would like to get Winker regular at-bats this season, the outfield in Cincinnati is potentially crowded with the likes of Matt Kemp and Scott Schebler also fighting for playing time. The situation will only get further complicated when top-prospect Nick Senzel joins the team.