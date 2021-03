Winker's removal from the lineup with a sore hip prior to Monday's game against Oakland was "very precautionary" per manager David Bell, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Teams have very little reason not to be cautious this early in camp, so it's no surprise to see that the Reds aren't particularly worried about Winker's health. While he may sit for a few more days in that same spirit of caution, his readiness for Opening Day isn't under serious threat.