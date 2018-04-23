Reds' Jesse Winker: Not in lineup Monday
Winker is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Braves, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
Winker is in the midst of a four-game hitting streak, and he's now hitting a respectable .283/.433/.321 on the season, but he'll head to the bench for Monday's series opener against the Braves after starting each of the previous five games in the outfield. He should continue to see occasional days off with the Reds deploying a four-man outfield rotation consisting of Winker and Monday's starters, Scott Schebler, Billy Hamilton and Adam Duvall.
