Winker is out of the lineup Sunday against the Brewers, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

After starting the first three games of the series, Winker will head to the bench in favor of Adam Duvall (left) and Scott Schebler (right). It was a productive June for the 24-year-old outfielder, as Winker had a .944 OPS with five home runs and 20 RBI.