Reds' Jesse Winker: Not in Sunday lineup
Winker is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.
Winker started the first two games of the year for Cincinnati, one in left and another in right field. He'll take a seat for the series finale, however, giving way to an outfield composed of Adam Duvall (left), Billy Hamilton (center) and Scott Schebler (right).
More News
-
Reds' Jesse Winker: Leading off on Opening Day•
-
Reds' Jesse Winker: Continues dynamite spring with three-hit day•
-
Reds' Jesse Winker: Jockeying for leadoff role•
-
Reds' Jesse Winker: Four-man outfield rotation for Reds?•
-
Reds' Jesse Winker: Out Friday•
-
Reds' Jesse Winker: Slugs sixth home run in Saturday victory•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...