Winker (back) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.

The Reds are facing a lefty starting pitcher (Matt Strahm) in the series finale and Winker is still tending to upper-back tightness, so his continued absence from the lineup isn't overly surprising. Winker will stick on the bench for the seventh game in a row while Phillip Ervin picks up a start in left field.