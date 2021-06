Winker (hip) is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Winker exited Saturday's game with a right hip contusion, but said after the game that he was "fine." The outfielder will still get at least the beginning portion of the series finale off and it's to be seen if he could be available off the bench. The issue should still be considered minor at this point, with the Reds possibly providing further update later Sunday.