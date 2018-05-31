The Reds' four-man outfield rotation has come to an end, with Winker moving to the bench on a regular basis, C.Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Winker entered Wednesday's play hitting .245/.354/.325.

Interim manager Jim Riggleman believes that the rotation has hurt the offensive performances off all four Reds outfielders, and emphasized some of the previous offensive contributions of Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler as a rationale for choosing to play them over Winker. Duvall has been suggested as a trade target, but to have any leverage to trade him, the Reds need to play him and see him produce, so in the long run that still may be a path for Winker to gain playing time. Also in defense of the decision, Winker's power has once again disappeared - he has just one homer in 178 plate appearances this season.