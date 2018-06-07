Reds' Jesse Winker: On base three times Wednesday
Winker went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Rockies.
The 24-year-old may be emerging from his slump, reaching base seven times in the last three games and picking up only his second extra-base hit in his last 16 contests. Winker's .250/.359/.327 slash line on the season is an accurate reflection of his fairly limited offensive skill set right now, and he'll need to rediscover the power stroke he teased in his big-league debut last year to become a useful fantasy asset in most formats.
