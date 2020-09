Winker is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Winker seemed to be breaking out of his platoon role earlier this season, but he's been struggling in a major way and this marks his third consecutive absence against a lefty. Joey Votto will DH against Rich Hill while Shogo Akiyama, Nick Senzel and Nick Castellanos play the outfield from left to right.