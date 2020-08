Winker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 5-0 win over the Royal's in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Winker made sure the Reds would avoid getting shut out in both halves of the doubleheader with his long ball in the third inning. The 27-year-old is up to six homers this season, all of which have come in his last seven games. Winker has added 10 RBI, 11 runs scored and a stolen base in 22 contests overall.