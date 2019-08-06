Winker is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Angels.

Winker started in Monday's series-opening 7-4 victory, even though the Angels deployed a lefty (Patrick Sandoval) as their primary pitcher. Though Winker acquitted himself well in the contest by recording a base hit and a walk in his two plate appearances, he'll retreat to the bench as he usually does versus lefties with another southpaw (Jose Suarez) on the bump for the Angels on Tuesday. Phillip Ervin will spell Winker in left field.