Reds' Jesse Winker: Out against southpaw Wednesday
Winker is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres.
Patrick Kivlehan will take over in right field against lefty Travis Wood, pushing Winker to the bench following eight straight starts (all against right-handed pitching). Winker burst back onto the scene with homers in back-to-back games to begin August, but he's just 2-for-13 in his last four games. As a result of his recent skid, Winker has fallen to the bottom half of the batting order, but he should continue to play regularly, at least until Scott Schebler (shoulder) returns to action.
