Reds' Jesse Winker: Out for season
Winker will have surgery on his shoulder and will miss the rest of the season, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
President of baseball operations Dick Williams said Winker will be ready for spring training next year, but that his 2018 season is over. He suffered a right shoulder subluxation earlier this week. Winker is not a good defender in the outfield, but his recent production at the plate had earned him a spot in the heart of the Reds' order. He finishes the season with a .299/.405/.431 slash line, seven home runs and more walks (49) than strikeouts (46) in 334 plate appearances. His absence will open up more consistent playing time for Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler (shoulder), who is expected back soon.
